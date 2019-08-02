Art 35A an Article of faith: Mirwaiz

Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that “Article 35A is an Article of faith” and it should not be breached.

Addressing the congregation at historic Jama Masjid in old city here Mirwaiz said, “The situation developing on ground over the past week with deployment thousands of additional forces and government orders circulating have alarmed people and they have become apprehensive of something is going to happen.”

“Speculations are rife about the possibility of Article of 35 A being revoked to change the demography of the state and its Muslim majority character. For the past three years there has been a great push towards it. Many PILs have been filed in the Supreme Court to challenge it. Leadership and people have to be ready to resist every attempt to undo it,” Mirwaiz said, “Provision was negotiated by the regional electoral parties and it’s an Article of faith, which should not be breached.”

Mirwaiz said, “Such measures will not change the reality that Kashmir is an issue and has to be resolved. Entire word is asking India and Pakistan to resolve it and there are also offers to mediate. If the leadership of India and Pakistan are really concerned about their people they will show statesmanship and agree to talk. Ultimately it’s only India Pakistan and the Kashmiris that can reach a lasting resolution.”

Mirwaiz said, “We have always strongly advocated dialogue among stakeholders, a fact borne out by our sincere push for it and participation in dialogue 2004 onwards. We only believe in and have always advocated peaceful means of struggle for the resolution of the lingering internationally acknowledged Kashmir conflict in which lakhs of human lives have been lost so far.”