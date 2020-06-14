Article 370 revocation ended separatism in Kashmir: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that revocation of Article 370 has ended separatist movement in Kashmir.

“Article 370 was an old strain and it has been done away with,” Rajnath Singh said at a virtual rally from Delhi. MoS in PMO Dr Jatinder Singh and BJP’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav were also present on the occasion.

The virtual rally was attended by BJP leaders from Jammu at the local party headquarters.

“Whenever issue of J&K was raised at the international platform in the past, the issue of Article 370 would also be raised. Then most of the countries sided with Pakistan except a few friendly countries like Russia,” Rajnath said.

“However, after the revocation of the special status of J&K, even Muslim countries have also come in support of India excluding Malaysia and Turkey,” he said.

“Movement in the name of Azadi was launched in Kashmir and instead of Kashmir’s flag, Pakistani and ISIS flags used to be hoisted in the Valley. Since the special status has been revoked, nowadays tricolor can be seen in Kashmir,” the Defence Minister said.

Singh said the Balmiki, West Pakistani Refugees and other people have now been given citizenship rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh said revocation of Article 370 was included in the election manifesto of BJP.

“After getting a majority in parliament, we removed the special status with a blink of an eye. This is BJP. What we say, we do. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have shown our commitment to our promises,” he added.

“We will not allow a crisis of credibility. We have restored credentials with the revocation of special status within 100 days of the second term of Modi Government,” he added.

‘JAMMU & LADAKH GOT THEIR RIGHT:’

He said that there was a feeling among people in Jammu and Ladakh that they were being neglected while Kashmir was being preferred prior to the revocation of special status.

“Now atmosphere has changed. Our channels have started telecasting the temperature of Muzaffarabad and Gilgit. I believe there might be changes in Islamabad (Pakistan) with the temperature telecast from India,” he commented.

“Now Pakistan has started mischievous acts but Indian defence, para-military, J&K Police and intelligence are giving them befitting response.

“In the coming five years, the Government of India will change the future of Jammu and Kashmir with development so much so that people in Pakistan occupied Kashmir would like to be part of India,” he said.

The Defence Minister questioned why was the Congress silent when the preamble of J&K’s Constitution did not include secularism word even as it was added in Indian Constitution.

“Separatists’ back has been broken with the revoking of special status, large numbers of militants are being killed in Kashmir,” the Defence Minister said.

The Defence Minister said the dispute between India and China would be resolved by talks.