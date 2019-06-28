'Article 370 temporary provision'

Also Read | Auto Draft

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that Article 370 of the Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir was only a temporary provision.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Shah was speaking on the resolution seeking extension of President’s Rule in J&K and a bill on the extension of reservation benefits to people living along the International Border, even as the opposition said that J&K could not be treated like any other state.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

“I agree there is Article 370, but you have forgotten the word ‘temporary’ before it. Please remember Article 370 is temporary,” Shah said. Article 370 and Article 35 (a) empower the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define the state’s permanent residents.