Article 370 was hurdle in peace: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and star campaigner of Bharatiya Janata Party for DDC elections in Kashmir on Thursday said Articles 370 and 35A were a hurdle in peace.

He was addressing party workers at the Tourist Reception Center (TRC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Naqvi said that people were kept unaware about their constitutional rights because of the “dynastic rule” and now people are mature enough to see the difference. “The enthusiasm with which people are getting associated with BJP across Kashmir valley is an eye opener that people want to live with dignity,” said Naqvi.

He said that there was no reservation for Gujjars and Bakerwals and youth prior to August 5 but since then things have changed drastically.

Reacting to the tweets of former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir which they had addressed to union Home Minister Amit Shah, Naqvi said that no foreign elements shall be allowed to intervene in internal matters of India.

Replying to a question on eviction of Gujjars and Bakerwals from forests by the government, Naqvi said, “No one will force these communities to leave the forests. Whosoever is living within forests will remain there.”

He was flanked by other local party leaders.