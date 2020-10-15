Asgar Samoon among 9 officers transferred

General Administration Department today ordered transfer and posting of several officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the GAD order, Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, IAS (JK: 1993), holding additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.

Chairman, J&K Special Tribunal, Abdul Majid Bhat has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department, relieving Rukhsana Gani, KAS, Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department of the additional charge of the post.

Commissioner Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sarita Chauhan, IAS (JK: 1999), shall hold the charge of Chairman, J&K Special Tribunal, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

B.K. Singh, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has been posted as Administrative Secretary, School Education Department.

Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, Rukhsana Gani, KAS, shall hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, relieving M. Raju, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department of the additional charge of the post.

Director, Libraries, J&K, Sheikh Arshad Ayub, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K Mohammad Rafi, KAS, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Water-shed Management Programme, has been transferred and posted as Director, Libraries, J&K. He shall continue to hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Water-shed Management Programme, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Rakesh Kumar Srangal, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K.

Meanwhile, Custodian, Evacuee Property, Jammu, Ravinder Sharma, KAS, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Suraj Parkash Rukwal, KAS, shall hold the charge of Custodian, Evacuee Property, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. He shall continue to be the ex-officio Provincial Rehabilitation Officer, Jammu.

Tehsildar in the Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, Kashyp Neeha Pandita, Jr. KAS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy PRO, Jammu, vice Akshi Gupta, Jr. KAS, who shall report to the Revenue Department for further posting.