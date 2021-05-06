Front Page, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 1:36 AM

Ashraf Sehrai laid to rest

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 1:36 AM
File Photo of Mohd Ashraf Sehrai
File Photo of Mohd Ashraf Sehrai

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was laid to rest predawn on Thursday at his ancestral graveyard in Tekipora, Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district amid tight security.

According to sources, the officials reached Tekipora Lolab at 4am with the mortal remains of Sehrai who was instantly laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with authorities allowing only his immediate family members to participate in his funeral prayers.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Hailstorm damages orchards, standing crops in Handwara

Representational Image [Source: Flickr]

Laigaroo greets people on Jumat-ul-Vida

File Photo of Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

Tarigami urges LG to include ASHAs in incentive scheme for COVID-19 warriors

Justic Magrey chaired a virtual meeting with Principal Magistrates of Juvenile Justice Boards of J&K and Ladakh.

Justice Magrey chairs virtual meet of J&K Juvenile Justice Board

Strict restrictions had been put in place to thwart people from participating in the last rites of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai on apprehensions of law and order situation coupled with prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Sehrai passed away on Wednesday at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu a day after he was shifted there from Udhampur jail, where he was detained under Public Safety Act from last year. He had tested positive for covid-19 posthumously.

He is survived by his wife, three sons Khalid Ashraf, Rashid Ashraf and Mujahid Ashraf and two daughters.

Latest News
Representational Photo

9 IPS officers transferred

Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mir Wasim/ GK]

3 militants killed in Shopian encounter, 1 surrenders

GK File Photo

No shortage of oxygen supply in J&K: Govt tells HC

File Photo [GK/Aman Farooq]

COVID curfew enters day 8

An official said that restrictions will continue to remain in force till further orders to avoid any law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted that burial of separatist leader late Ashraf Sehrai was completed as per Covid protocol in presence of his family members at his native place.

Sehrai was born in 1944 in Tekipora village of Lolab. He was a graduate from Aligarh Muslim University.

National Conference senior leader and former legislature Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan in a condolence message has expressed grief over the demise of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Tagged in ,
Related News