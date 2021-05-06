Ashraf Sehrai laid to rest

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was laid to rest predawn on Thursday at his ancestral graveyard in Tekipora, Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district amid tight security.

According to sources, the officials reached Tekipora Lolab at 4am with the mortal remains of Sehrai who was instantly laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with authorities allowing only his immediate family members to participate in his funeral prayers.

Strict restrictions had been put in place to thwart people from participating in the last rites of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai on apprehensions of law and order situation coupled with prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Sehrai passed away on Wednesday at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu a day after he was shifted there from Udhampur jail, where he was detained under Public Safety Act from last year. He had tested positive for covid-19 posthumously.

He is survived by his wife, three sons Khalid Ashraf, Rashid Ashraf and Mujahid Ashraf and two daughters.

An official said that restrictions will continue to remain in force till further orders to avoid any law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted that burial of separatist leader late Ashraf Sehrai was completed as per Covid protocol in presence of his family members at his native place.

Sehrai was born in 1944 in Tekipora village of Lolab. He was a graduate from Aligarh Muslim University.

National Conference senior leader and former legislature Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan in a condolence message has expressed grief over the demise of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai.