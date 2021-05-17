Ashraf Sehrai's 2 sons booked under UAPA

Two sons of former Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Late Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly raising anti-national slogans at their father’s funeral.

“They have been booked under UAPA for their anti-national activities,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir.

Mujahid Sehrai and Rashid Sehrai were arrested during a late Saturday evening police raid on their Barzulla Srinagar residence. The raid was carried out jointly by Srinagar and Kupwara police. Later they were taken to Kupwara as FIR is registered in Police Station Tekipora Lolab.

On May 5, Ashraf Sehrai, who was serving detention under Public Safety Act, died at the Government Medical College Jammu where he was shifted a day earlier from district jail Udhampur. After his death, according to medicos of GMC Jammu, the separatist leader tested positive for COVID-19.

Only 20 persons, mostly his relatives, were allowed to attend the funeral in Kupwara on May 6.