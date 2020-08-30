Ashura processions taken out in Kargil

Paying rich tributes and commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his faithful companions in the battle of Karbala, Ashura processions were taken out in Kargil district on Sunday. COVID19 SOPs were strictly followed by the mourners.

Processions under the banner of Anjuman e Jamiat ul Ulema Isna Ashariya Kargil (AJUIAK)/ Islamia School Kargil and Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) after passing through the Main Bazar Kargil culminated at Qatilgah and Hussaini Park where scholars delved on the essence of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and the message of triumph of good over evil.

The mourners were wailing and beating their chests in the memory of Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions who made supreme sacrifices to uplift truth, righteousness, justice and human values. In view of the COVID19 pandemic situation, only two processions were taken out in Kargil town this year with a limited number of mourners in each. On the occasion special prayers were also made to free humanity from the deadly COVID19 pandemic.

Ashura processions were also held at Sub Divisional headquarter Drass, Sankoo, Shakar Chiktan and several other parts of the Kargil district amidst strict observance of COVID19 SOPs. The authorities had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth and proper conduct of the mourning processions.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan expressed happiness over the peaceful and smooth conduct of Ashura processions.

“Special focus was laid on strict adherence of measures like usage of masks, maintenance of proper social distancing, usage of thermal scanners, hand sanitizers, sanitization of the places of processions and other required measures, people also cooperated,” Khan told the Greater Kashmir.

Ashura was also observed in Kullan, Nilgrath and Dab in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.