ASI, CRPF man, 4 civilians injured in Budgam grenade blast

Four civilians and two security forces personnel were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Budgam district of central Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The grenade was lobbed at a patrol party of Central Reserve Police Force 181 Battalion in Pakherpora, Budgam, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Ghulam Rasool and CRPF personnel Constable Santosh Kumar received minor injuries.

“The grenade missed the target and exploded near a truck,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir. “The injured civilians have been shifted to hospital for treatment.”

Police, Army and CRPF later carried out a search operation. However, no one was arrested. This is the second time in last 10 days when a grenade was hurled at CRPF in Budgam. Earlier, on 24 April, a CRPF personnel suffered minor injuries after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Chadoora area of the district.