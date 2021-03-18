ASI crushed to death by truck at Qazigund

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of traffic police was killed on Thursday after he was hit by a truck along Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said a speedy truck bearing registration number JK22B-4365 crushed to death the traffic official, who was on duty, in the wee hours near Bonigam, Qazigund falling in police jurisdiction of Kulgam.

“The cop had signalled the truck driver but he ran over him, ” he said

The deceased was identified as ASI Mohammad Shafi Bhat, a resident of Shangus, Anantnag.

Station House Officer (SHO) police station Qazigund, Irshad Ahmad Reeshi said that soon after the incident, the driver fled from the spot .

“Both traffic and a local police team chased him and seized the truck and arrested it’s driver” he said.

The SHO said a case had been registered in this regard and investigation taken up.