At 23%, Srinagar records lowest recovery rate in J&K

In what should set alarm bells ringing, Srinagar has recorded just 23 per cent coronavirus recovery rate which is lowest in J&K where the average recovery rate is 53 percent.

The situation in Srinagar is turning from bad to worse with the number of COVID19 deaths and infected cases soaring rapidly each day.

On Thursday Srinagar witnessed a highest spike of 253 COVID positive cases in a single day.

According to the official data Srinagar till July 16 has recorded 2486 COVID positive cases, of which 1861 are active and 566 have recorded.

Among all the 20 districts, Srinagar has also recorded the highest number of fatalities. The district has suffered 59 deaths due to COVID infection. Since July 1, the number of deaths in the district has doubled. Similarly, the number of positive cases too has witnessed 100 percent spike in the fortnight of July.

Though the recovery rate in J&K too has dropped from 62 percent to 53 percent, yet it is far better than the rate of Srinagar which is fast emerging as the corona hotspot in Jammu and Kashmir.

Health experts blamed authorities for “mishandling” the situation after lifting lockdown.

“Instead of awareness, the government created confusion among people. I am not ready to buy this argument that people are responsible for increasing the number of infection cases. It is the responsibility of health authorities to inform and educate people on the virus. The way lockdown was imposed, then all of a sudden parks and public places opened despite the increasing number of cases, it gave birth to conspiracy theories. I would ask authorities what was the need to open parks, tourism sector when the cases were increasing?” president, Doctors Association of Kashmir, Dr. Nisar ul Hassan said.

Critical Care expert, Dr. Showkat Shah said that it is a matter of concern that cases are rising in Srinagar with each passing day. “People must take precautions, wear facemasks, maintain physical distance and proper hygiene,” he said.

As far as Jammu, another capital city of J&K is concerned, the recovery rate has dipped from nearly 79 to nearly 64 per cent during the last 15 days.