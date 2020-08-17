At 35.7 degree C, Srinagar records hottest August day in 39 years

The summer capital Srinagar Monday witnessed the highest ever day temperature recorded in the month of August in the last 39 years.

As per Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded 35.7 degrees Celsius temperature on Monday, which is more than 6 degrees above the normal.

The temperature recorded on Monday as per available MeT records is the highest in Srinagar since 1981.

On August 1, 1983 Srinagar had recorded temperature at 35.1 degrees Celsius while on August 14, 2009 the summer capital had recorded 35.4 degrees, says MeT data.

“Weather remained dry across Kashmir and Ladakh for most days of August due to absence of any favourable rain giving weather system. This prolonged dry weather led to sharp increase in day temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh during last few days,” said a statement issued by the MeT department.

Earlier on August 7 this year, the temperature recorded in the summer capital was 35.4 degrees but Monday has been the hottest in the season so far.

“Today, Srinagar, Kupwara and Kokernag recorded the highest maximum temperature of a particular day in the month of August breaking previous records of over last over 3 decades (sic),” the MeT statement said.

As per Met officials, the hot weather conditions are expected to continue during this week, with no respite from high temperatures. However, Director MeT Sonam Lotus said “scattered rainfall” with lightning and thunder is expected in the Valley between August 20 and 21 at some places.

It may be recalled that both Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a “deficient rainfall” of 54 per cent below normal between June 1 and August 17, which has put Valley’s farm produce on the brink of suffering huge losses.

Shopian district in south Kashmir has recorded the highest rainfall deficit of 94 per cent below normal while Kargil district recorded a rainfall deficit of 89 per cent below normal during last 78 days, said MeT data. During this period, J&K has received 166.8 millimetres rainfall as compared to the normal of 362.2 mm rainfall, the MeT data said.

The dry and hot weather conditions across Valley has witnessed an unusual summer this year.

As per MeT, Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 36.7 degrees on Monday which is the highest registered August day temperature in this town since 1993. Kokernag which recorded 31 degrees Celsius on Monday also witnessed its highest recorded temperature of August since 1991.

Interestingly, temperatures in Jammu division remained much lower than those recorded in the Valley.

The winter capital recorded 32.1 degrees on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD) in its long range outlook earlier this year had predicted a “warmer than usual summer”. Even various studies, including the one conducted by Union Ministry of Earth Sciences has warned about increase in temperatures in the Hindukush Himalayas, which is a part of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh due to melting of glaciers which is a direct impact of the climate change, the study says.