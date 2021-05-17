Attend to patients, Govt directs senior faculty in Jammu

With no reprieve in deaths of COVID19 patients in GMC Jammu and complaints of ‘decreased presence’ of senior faculty members to supervise treatment, the health and medical education department today issued a reprimand.

“As you are aware that mortality rate in COVID positive patients has increased and there is a need for reducing the same which requires immediate corrective measures,” reads an order issued by the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo. The order is titled ‘Supervision of patients admitted to COVID Care areas by senior faculty members’ and is addressed to GMC Jammu Principal Dr Shashi Sudan. It has urged that senior faculty members of the concerned departments of the medical college increase their presence by making “frequent rounds of wards, where the COVID positive patients are admitted so that such patients are properly looked after and treated which will help us in reducing the mortality also”.

While speaking about the order, Dulloo said complaints had been received about lack of participation of senior faculty in treatment and management. “We have directed other institutions also to ensure that patients are taken care of by the best hands in the department. Senior and experienced doctors must actively engage in reducing deaths due to the virus,” he said. On Monday, 15 deaths were reported from GMC Jammu, the highest for any hospital.