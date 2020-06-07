Authorities begin preparations for Amarnath Yatra

The J&K administration has started preparatory exercise for the annual Amarnath Yatra likely to begin in the last week of July.

The yatra due to covid19 will be for a shorter duration this year. However there has been no official confirmation about the commencement of yatra so far.

Earlier, the government in February had decided to hold a 42-day long annual pilgrimage. The Yatra was scheduled to begin from the traditional twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 23 and to end on August 3 on the day of Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan). However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, the snow clearance work and other necessary preparations got delayed.

In April, Lt Governor G C Murmu had said that appropriate decision on organising Amarnath Yatra can only be taken after periodic reviews of the situation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has now started the preparatory exercise for the annual event. Official sources told Greater Kashmir that the yatra is likely to be held from the last week of July for two weeks. However, they said that the decision about final dates is yet to be taken. “The final decision has to be taken by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).”

Sources said that the annual yatra will be undertaken through Baltal route in Ganderbal district only.

A senior official in the administration said that the basic preparatory work like snow clearance of the track from Baltal up to the cave shrine will be taken up in the coming days.

Earlier, the ‘Pratham Puja’ for the yatra was held on Friday in Jammu. Sources said that the DC Ganderbal has also issued orders for forming committees to fix the rates for the services providers during the Yatra including the labourers and other facilitators.

The DC has also issued orders and nominated nodal officers of various departments for the Yatra.

Divisional commissioner Kashmir P K Pole on Sunday also visited various areas of Ganderbal district including Baltal base camp and took stock of the situation.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the Div Com went up to Domail and was accompanied by the DC Ganderbal, SSP Ganderbal besides several senior officials of civil and police administration. Notably, thousands of pilgrims every year visit the cave shrine through the traditional routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. The pilgrimage usually spans for 40 days and takes place during July and August.Majority of the service providers during the Yatra including pony operators, tent owners, sumo drivers, labourers, etc. are Kashmiri Muslims.