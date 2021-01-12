Authorities mull odd-even rule in Srinagar to deal with traffic mess

With un-cleared snow on the roads causing traffic mess, the authorities are mulling to introduce ‘odd-even rule’ on the pattern of Delhi in the summer capital Srinagar.

“Following the accumulation of snow on Srinagar roads, there has been a traffic mess. The snow mounds on roadsides have further narrowed the roads triggering traffic jams. The rule when implemented will give a breather to both the authorities and the commuters” a traffic official said.

The official said that Srinagar traffic police have written to higher ups in the administration in this regard so that the rule can be implemented for a period of ten days.

The odd-even rule was first introduced in Delhi by Kejriwal led Aam Admi Party around 2016. As per the rule the vehicles will be allowed to ply on city roads depending on the last digit of their registration number. The vehicles with odd digit will be plying on the road on one day and those with even digits on another day.

SSP Traffic Srinagar, Javaid Ahmed Koul said that they have recommended for ten days the odd-even rule to reduce the traffic flow.

“We have written to the competent authority to introduce the odd-even rule in Srinagar. All the formalities related to recommendation have been completed. Once the rule is implemented, a notification will be out about the time and date for commuters to follow.

“We have taken a host of steps in regulation of traffic but since all the roads have been narrowed down due to accumulated snow, it is leading to traffic mess which odd-even will help reduce,” Koul said.

Meanwhile, traders have complained that they also facing losses due to traffic mess. Farhan Kitab, Media coordinator, Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said: “When there is a traffic mess in the city center, who will prefer to come for shopping.”

Kitab said that few years back the authorities used trucks to take snow out from the city center. “No such measure was taken this time. At least authorities should have cleared snow from the sidewalks and parking spaces. It is affecting everyone including our trade which has been suffering from years,” Kitab said.