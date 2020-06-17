Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Authorities restrict movement on Ladakh highway

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 12:47 AM

The authorities on Wednesday restricted the civilian vehicular movement on Srinagar-Leh highway towards Ladakh amid the border clash between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

Reports said that civilian vehicular movement was not being allowed on the highway from Gagangeer area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district towards Ladakh since Wednesday morning and many vehicles including of some media persons were stopped. However, vehicles with essential supplies and locals including hoteliers were allowed to move up to Sonamarg.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal told the Greater Kashmir, “The highway is open. Only Covid19 protocol for inter-UT movement is being adopted.”

