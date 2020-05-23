Authorities to impose strict restrictions today

Authorities have decided to impose strict restrictions in most parts of valley, particularly Srinagar, on Eid to prevent public movement amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

“We have decided to impose strict restrictions on the festival day,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir adding that the restrictions are “solely” related to COVID-19 outbreak.

The officer said that the lockdown restrictions were eased in some areas of Valley ahead of Eid during which people were allowed to buy essential commodities while observing social distance. “The people stepped out of their houses to buy food items but were seen abiding by the social distancing norm as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of the virus,” he added.

In Lal chowk and some other city areas, the police seized scores of vehicles for violation of lockdown. The police had erected barricades to stop movement of people.

“Those violating the lockdown orders can face legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which lays down punishment as per Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for flouting such orders”, he said adding that the government has also urged the general public to maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around the residential areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley announcing that restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed and urged people to stay indoors.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 20 to contain the spread of the virus. Police in the valley has also so far registered several FIRs against the persons for violating government orders. The police have sealed shops for defying the orders.