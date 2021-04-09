Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
April 10, 2021

Azad grieved over Prof. Punjabi's demise

April 10, 2021
Former Rajya Sabha Member and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday expressed grief over the demise of noted educationist and ex-Vice Chancellor Kashmir University, Prof. Riyaz Punjabi.

“I am saddened to hear of the loss of Dr. Riyaz Punjabi, former VC, Kashmir University. We were known to each other from student days, Dr. Riyaz was my senior in the University and we were regularly in touch with each other. When I was Chief Minister J&K, we got another opportunity to work together, while he was Vice-Chancellor and I was Pro-Chancellor of Kashmir University,” Azad said in a statement.

Azad said Prof. Punjabi was very intelligent, efficient and a good administrator. “J&K has lost a great intellectual and a noble human being. May God bless his soul in heaven and give strength and courage to his family members to bear this irreparable loss,” Azad said in the statement.

