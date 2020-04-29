Azad seeks return of J&K students, labourers stuck outside

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, today emphasised the need to bring back hundreds of students of Jammu & Kashmir stuck-up in Bangladesh due to Covid19 lockdown. These students had gone to Bangladesh for higher professional studies including medical courses are facing severe hardships there.

Azad had taken up this matter with Minister of External Affairs S. Jai Shanker about three weeks back and the Minister had assured that the request will be considered once the situation improves. “Azad took up this issue again with the Minister of External Affairs yesterday and the Minister assured him that he is ready to bring these students back to India provided that the respective State Governments are ready to take them. In this backdrop, Azad spoke to Lt. Governor and Chief Secretary of J&K and both of them expressed their willingness to allow these students to return once the External Affairs Ministry formally decides so,” a statement said today.

Azad has also asked for return of Jammu & Kashmir migrant labourers from Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

In this regard, he spoke to Chief Ministers of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.