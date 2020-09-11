B2V a great opportunity: Kansal to officers, public

“The three week Jan Abhiyan that began here yesterday before the launch of third phase of ambitious Back to Village programme would be the weeks of progress and prosperity besides prompt public grievances hearing and redressal”,

affirmed Principal Secretary PDD and Information, Rohit Kansal, today while elaborating on the plan and strategy regarding implementation of this unique initiative of the government.

Kansal stated that the previous two phases of the programme received tremendous support, cooperation and appreciation of the public who shared their issues and concerns with the administration in a complete cordial and cooperative manner.

Elucidating the broad contours of Phase 3 of B2V programme to be conducted from 2nd to 12th of October, 2020, Principal Secretary informed that the government has decided to launch Jan Abhiyan or Awami Muhim for three weeks before phase 3 of the programme because the people had shared numerous issues, demands and problems in the previous phases and this Abhiyan would take care of those. “This Jan Abhiyan would definitely lay a strong foundation for success of phase III of B2V”, he maintained.

He revealed that the Jan Abhiyan will specially focus on several issues and concerns which were projected before the visiting officers during phase 1 and 2 of B2V. There would be three steps to be implemented during the Abhiyan, he added. Firstly, on every Wednesday Youm-e-block would be observed at block level in which all officers of the block will take stock of people’s grievances related to their respective departments and will try to resolve those on the spot besides issuing several certificates to the beneficiaries as per the feasibility. Secondly, everyday in a week except Wednesday and Sunday the DCs and SPs will meet the people from 10:30 am to 11:30 am and will listen to their complaints while other district officers will remain available in their respective offices so that they also listen to public grievances and could solve those. Besides, Divisional Commissioners and IGs will listen to people’s issues and complaints from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on every Tuesday and Thursday, he further informed.

Kansal informed that in these three weeks of Awami Muhim being conducted from 10th September, a massive drive would be launched to distribute student scholarship applications and ST, SC, ALC certificates among the beneficiaries besides ensuring enrollment under individual beneficiary schemes. This drive would be dedicated completely towards public meetings, development, problem resolution and public hearings so that maximum public grievances are listened to, he asserted. “Administration’s earnest effort during this 3 week drive would be to attend to maximum public grievances for optimum redressal”, he maintained.

He said that the Deputy Commissioners and District officers will visit their respective areas and try to complete two works in each panchayat which were identified during phase 1 and 2 of B2V programme as far as possible. Also, in previous phases there were several complaints received and the DCs will try to sort out those as much as possible.

Kansal appealed the people to project and register their issues to the administration for redressal. “I also appeal my colleagues that it is an opportunity being given to us to come closer to masses and solve their issues and we should optimally utilize it for larger interest of common people. We all have to put in collective efforts and work in tandem to redress public issues to the maximum. I appeal to public that this journey of growth and development and problem resolution has to be taken forward with an optimistic mindset and spirit of cooperation to steer Jammu and Kashmir towards peace, progress and prosperity”.