Back to Village a huge success: LG

After a 28-day long Jan Abhiyan and Back to Village-3 programme aimed to bring governance at the people’s doorstep, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the achievements with all the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police through video conferencing.

Kewal Kumar Sharma and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP, Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department; Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, and Information Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Pandurang K. Pole Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sheetal Nanda, Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Simrandeep Singh, Secretary, Public Grievances, All Deputy Commissioners, SPs, and other senior officers attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.

The Lt Governor said that the spirit of Jan Abhiyan will go on and all the 20 districts will continue to hold Jan Abhiyan in at least 4 identified blocks for effective public service delivery and redressal of public grievances.

“We have achieved several milestones during the last 28-day long drive and now we must concentrate on what can be done in the coming days. I would like to reiterate that the key elements of Jan Abhiyan and Back to Village will continue to be implemented in a cohesive manner across the districts of Jammu Kashmir. It is just the beginning and with Jan Bhageedari, I am sure we will transform our villages and provide basic amenities at the people’s doorstep,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor while reviewing the performance also touched upon the future roadmap for Jan Abhiyan and suggested several measures.

“The administration must work towards achieving 100 % saturation in all social security schemes and DCs should also take initiatives to implement some innovative ideas on the ground for welfare of rural and far flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Senior government functionaries will also travel to review and ensure proper and effective continuation of ongoing Block Diwas. Our effort is to empower each and every village in Jammu and Kashmir. If more youths from villages want to become entrepreneurs, we will support them too,” the Lt Governor said.

While taking a detailed performance appraisal of the overall conduct of Back to Village-3 program across the UT, Lt Governor congratulated all DCs and SPs for making Back to Village a huge success and motivated them to continue their work for the welfare and service of the public in the same manner as set during the Back to Village. Back to Village is an ongoing process and we should all remain committed towards the development of our villages, he maintained.

The Lt Governor directed all DCs to compile a report of all the works completed after the Back to Village 1 & 2 and the works initiated during Back to Village-3, and submit it at the earliest. He stressed that the works undertaken should be as per the decisions of the people of the Panchayats and administration should be there at every step to act as a facilitator in the process of development.

Back to Village is not for announcement for big promises but a regular feature, acting as a bridge between people and the administration so that the planning can transpire from bottom to the top for undertaking an effective developmental process, Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed to ensure the establishment of two dustbins, availability of sports kit and identification of two youth for entrepreneurship assistance of Rs 5 lakhs in every panchayat of the UT at the earliest. It was informed that 3300 youth have already been identified for a total of Rs 70 crores financial assistance for starting entrepreneurship at the panchayat level. The Lt Governor expressed his satisfaction over the distribution of 2,83,443 Domicile Certificates; 68,070 Health cards; and 2389 Sports kits during Back to Village-3.

During the meeting, Lt Governor announced the “My Town My Pride” initiative for the Municipalities. Giving out the details of the initiative for Urban Local Bodies, it was informed that My Town My Pride will be like Back to Village for providing doorstep delivery of different government services and to identify structural issues firsthand. The aim of the initiative is to empower the public and ensure on spot redressal of their issues/grievances.

The two-day long flagship program for ULBs will be held in all Municipalities of the UT except Srinagar and Jammu from 19th – 20th October, during which camps of public service delivery would be set up.

The officers shall assess the ground situation of the allotted ULB vis-à-vis perception of the local public, data provided by the different departments, inputs shared by the ULB / prominent citizens and share his own observations.