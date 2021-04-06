Bad weather delays early reopening of Srinagar-Leh highway

Fresh snowfall and avalanches delayed the early reopening of the Srinagar-Leh highway, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the strategic highway was scheduled to reopen on February 28— almost two months earlier than the usual schedule. “However, the

accumulation of snow and several major avalanches along the Zojila pass and Drass following fresh snowfall delayed its opening,” they said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve told Greater Kashmir that the project Vijayak and the Beacon of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the snow from the road a couple of times, but then there was again fresh snowfall amid adverse weather conditions.

“In next few days as weather improves, the snow clearance work on the highway will be completed from both Drass and Sonamarg sides,” he said, adding that after assessing the road conditions the decision to reopen the road for traffic will be taken accordingly.

He said that in view of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan and to ensure that essential commodities reach Kargil, “efforts will be made to restore the connectivity in coming days”.