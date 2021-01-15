Bailey bridge at Kelamorh near completion

Chief Engineer Border Roads Organization Friday said that the 120-feet prefabricated steel bridge was near completion at Kelamorh on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Flanked by DC Ramban Nazim Zia Khan, Chief Engineer BRO, Brigadier IK Jaggi, said a trial will be held on Saturday by allowing a few vehicles through the bridge.

The National Highway Authority had asked the BRO to construct the bridge after a retaining wall and a 15-meter road portion at Kelamorh caved in on Sunday evening.

On the other hand, the contractor company said the base surface of the retaining wall was laid on Monday and the process of laying the other layers will be completed in the coming four days.

Authorities have announced that the road will be restored after laying plates on the prefabricated steel bridge. In the first instance light motor vehicles will ply.