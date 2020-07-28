Bandipora doctor dies

A 40-year-old doctor died at SMHS on Tuesday, thirteen days after recovering from COVID19.

A resident of Sumbal village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the doctor, identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik, had developed severe breathlessness on Monday following which he was shifted to CHC Sumbal.

However, as the complications worsened, he was shifted to SMHS, where he died, said an official.

According to the doctors here, Malik who was a COVID19 recovered patient had most probably contracted the virus in Gurez where he was posted and was on COVID19 contact tracing duty. His sample was taken in Gurez itself, the official added.

“After reaching Sumbal, his home town, he was reported COVID19 positive on July 4 and subsequently isolated at Kashmir Tibbia college”, the official said.

“On 15 July, the doctor was reported negative and was discharged from the isolation facility, as he was also in good health,” BMO Hajin Dr. Aijaz told the Greater Kashmir.

“Yesterday Shabir complained of breathlessness at home and was shifted to the hospital,” the BMO said. “However, unfortunately he left us in the morning,” the doctor said.

Malik, who is survived by two little children and wife, had developed symptoms of hemoptysis with sudden fall in oxygen saturation.

His chest X-ray also showed severe bilateral pneumonia.

However, according to the official documents the Greater Kashmir got access to, the doctor had tested positive again to the virus on Tuesday after his death.