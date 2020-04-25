Bandipora gets 2nd hotspot with 27 cases

Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Sajad Gul
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 12:01 AM

Two more persons tested positive for Covid19 on Saturday in Gund Qaiser village of this northern Kashmir district, taking the number of cases to alarming 27.

According to a health official, “Two villages in Bandipora – Gund Jehangir and Gund Qaiser – are the two major hotspots in the district, with over 78 combined coronavirus cases.

“Around 180 persons are in administrative quarantine in Gund Qaiser,” the official said.

According to an official, the first case in the village was reported on 4 April when a person had returned from Nizamuddin New Delhi after attending a religious event there.

A local doctor said all the cases are mostly contacts of first positive case. “Aggressive testing is on and so far 150 villagers have been tested,” he said. He said around 41 more samples were taken today and 46 day before.

The village has been designated as red zone with people confined to their houses since April 4.

