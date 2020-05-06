Bandipora-Gurez road opened for traffic

The Bandipora-Gurez road has been thrown open for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for four months due to heavy snow accumulation at Razdhan Pass.

The first convoy comprising of dozens of heavy vehicles and local commuters was today flagged off by the Brig. Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, commander 109 Infantry Brigade and CE project BCN Ravi Navet.

While facilitating the BRO Personnel especially the 56 RCC on the occasion, Brig Suresh Kumar said that it was a great moment to connect the Gurez Valley with rest of the country and all the credit goes to the BRO personnel who worked hard in adverse condition to make the road through. “This year the road got closed on 4th January and received a heavy spell of snowfall ranging 20 to 30 feets. The BRO personnel started the summer snow clearance of the road well in advance braving all odds and reopened the road in just four months,” he said.