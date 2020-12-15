Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: December 16, 2020, 12:29 AM

Bandipora-Gurez road to be re-opened soon

OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: December 16, 2020, 12:29 AM
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

The Border Roads Organisation is braving harsh weather conditions at Razdan Top to clear the Bandipora-Gurez road for traffic in North Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the BRO, the road is likely to be cleared by tonight as the men and machinery are busy for the last two days to clear the snow.

Trending News

4G internet absence mars J&K's commerce, tourism, education: JKCSF

Photo Source: KNO

MBBS students stage protest

Deputy Commissioner audits Covid19 deaths at Anantnag

KNS cancels all media cards

The Razdan Top at an elevation of 12000 ft serves as the gateway to the snowbound Gurez valley.

According to the BRO officials, the present snow depth at the Razdan Top is four meters.

The road often remains closed for winter months from December to March owing to the heavy snowfall and extreme topography.

Latest News
File Photo of Antonio Guterres

UN head stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations

Representational Photo

COVID19 is world war: SC

GVEI dominates Srinagar Sqay Championship

Premier League | JKPDC beat Sports Council-XI 4-0

Meanwhile, the Mechanical Engineering Department is also trying to open the Gurez-Tulail road in the Gurez valley.

Related News