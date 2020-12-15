Bandipora-Gurez road to be re-opened soon

The Border Roads Organisation is braving harsh weather conditions at Razdan Top to clear the Bandipora-Gurez road for traffic in North Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the BRO, the road is likely to be cleared by tonight as the men and machinery are busy for the last two days to clear the snow.

The Razdan Top at an elevation of 12000 ft serves as the gateway to the snowbound Gurez valley.

According to the BRO officials, the present snow depth at the Razdan Top is four meters.

The road often remains closed for winter months from December to March owing to the heavy snowfall and extreme topography.

Meanwhile, the Mechanical Engineering Department is also trying to open the Gurez-Tulail road in the Gurez valley.