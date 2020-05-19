Baramulla COVID19 patient dies at SKIMS

A 55-year old CIVID19 positive man from Baramulla died at SKIMS Tuesday morning, 17th death attributed to the virus in J&K.

The man, Dr Farooq Jan Medical Superintendent SKIMS said, was suffering from cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) for which he was admitted to SKIMS on 16 May. Dr Jan said that the patient also had “some respiratory symptoms” prompting doctors to test him for COVID19. “The patient was found positive for the viral infection and remained admitted with our COVID19 section for three days,” he said. Dr Jan said the patient remained “quite sick” for the entire stay and was unable to maintain oxygen saturation for which he was being provided treatment.

“This morning his oxygen saturation dropped too low and he died,” Dr Jan said.

The death is the sixth COVID19 casualty in the past four days in Kashmir. On Monday, three people died at CD Hospital after they tested positive for COVID19.

The total number of COVID19 death in J&K reached 17 with this fresh fatality. 15 of these deaths have taken place in Kashmir division.

District Srinagar with five deaths has suffered the highest number of casualties due to COVID19, followed closed by district Baramulla with four deaths. Anantnag district has also recorded three COVID19 deaths. District Bandipora, Kulgam and Budgam have also recorded one death each.

In Jammu division, two deaths have taken place, the deceased belonging to Udhampur and Jammu districts.