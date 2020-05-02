Baramulla girl who died on Friday tests negative for covid19

The covid19 test of the girl, who died soon after her arrival at associated hospital government medical college Baramulla on Friday, came negative on Saturday.

The 18 year old girl from Langate, Handwara was rushed to the government medical college Baramulla from Handwara hospital on Saturday after she complained high fever as well as breathlessness. However, as per the hospital authorities the girl had suffered ‘heart attack’ and died soon after her arrival at the hospital.

The GMC Baramulla authorities took the samples of the deceased for the coronavirus test and directed the family to bury her as per ‘protocol for death due to COVID 19’.

“As per her family members she had felt breathlessness besides having high fever for ten days; the symptoms seemed to be of COVID19. Her family members were asked to bury the body as per protocol for such deaths to avoid any risk,” said, Dr Sayed Masood, MS associated hospital GMC Baramulla.

However, the test of the deceased came negative for covid19 on Saturday, which was confirmed by the GMC Baramulla officials.