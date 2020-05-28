Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 12:27 AM

Baramulla patient had no travel history

Representational Pic

Baramulla town witnessed first death due to Coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths due to COVID 19 in the district to five.

Earlier, two deaths were reported from Tangmarg area, while one death each was reported from Sopore and Venkara village of the district.

The deceased was laid to rest at a local graveyard in Khanpora on Thursday evening. The authorities permitted 10 per

sons including two sons of the deceased man to participate in the funeral.

DC Baramulla G N Itoo said that deceased was buried as per protocol for such deaths.

The deceased was a known religious figure of Baramulla town and the prayer-leader in a local mosque. He had no travel history, besides not a single positive case has been reported so far prior to his death from Khanpora area.

“We have quarantined primary contacts of the deceased man, while secondary contacts will be directed for home quarantine,” DC Baramulla said.

The Baramulla district administration declared two more villages as Red Zone on Thursday. Among the freshly declared Red Zone areas include village Limber and Khanpora area of Baramulla town.

With two more areas declared as Red Zone, the total number of such areas in the district has reached 40.

