Baramulla's active cases surpass Srinagar's

With Baramulla having a fast increase in the number of Covid19 cases, it has surpassed Srinagar in terms of active cases – those that are yet to recover.

Cases reported positive in J&K dropped slightly on Monday due to the drop in Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) on Sunday. However, the casualties continued with eight people reported to have lost life to the viral illness. 385 cases were added to the tally of positives which accumulated at 95710 on Monday. Including the 623 that recovered between Sunday and Monday, 88140 people have recovered in J&K, the recovery rate reaching 92 percent. Together, in Jammu and Kashmir divisions, 6080 patients are recovering from the viral infection, official bulletin on COVID19 issued by J&K Government said.

Currently 657 patients are admitted across hospitals of J&K, the data states. Of these, 430 are in Kashmir division where the number of active cases is 4375. In Jammu division, 127 of the 1705 active cases were admitted. The rate of admission in Kashmir division currently is 9.8 percent. In Jammu division, only 7.4 percent patients are admitted in the hospitals.

Monday recorded a slouch in the COVID19 curve here with the positive cases much lower than the average number of daily cases recorded across the past week. The dip in cases, a health official said, has been due to the drop in the number of RATs carried out on Sunday, the reports of which are tallied and announced on Monday. Being a holiday when most markets, educational institutes and even some health centres are closed, random tests are not carried as extensively out on Sundays, he said.

Of the new cases, 134were from Jammu division, while 251 were from Kashmir division.

Srinagar had 71 new cases today, Budgam 16, Baramulla 69, Pulwama 15, Kupwara 32, Annatnag 8, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 14, Kulgam 2 and Shopian 12.

Today, Baramulla district surpassed Srinagar district in terms of the total number of active cases. While currently, Srinagar has 1354 people yet to recover from SARS-CoV2 infection, Baramulla has 1394. The two districts have the highest burden of active cases in J&K.

In Jammu division, district Jammu had 108 cases, and the remaining 26 cases were distributed across the other nine districts in the division.

Today, three people in Jammu division and five in Kashmir division lost life to COVID19. As per Government data, 2 of the deceased were from Srinagar district, 1 from Baramulla, 1 from Pulwama, 1 from Kulgam, 1 from Jammu, 1 from Kishtwar and 1 from Ramban.

The death toll reached 1490 today – 991 in Kashmir and 499 in Jammu.