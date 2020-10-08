Barring Kishtwar, all J&K districts classified as orange zones

Government has classified all districts of J&K excluding Kishtwar district in Jammu division as Orange zones following the assessment of COVID-19 situation in the UT.

The classification has been done after the State Executive Committee (SEC) took a detailed review of the current COVID situation in J&K, an official handout said.

The SEC took into account the overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in the UT, trends and recent spike in new cases in view of continuous movement of people travelling to J&K and between provinces or districts and the need to control further spread of COVID19.

Accordingly, the government has declared Lakhanpur containment zone on the NH-44 with a buffer of 500 meter radius and Jawahar tunnel area, on either side as red zone while Jammu division’s Kishtwar district has been kept in the category of green zone unlike rest of the districts of the division, the statement said.

“The categorization of districts into red, orange and green zones will be followed for the purpose of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts as per a separate order, to be issued by the SEC ,” reads an order issued by the Chief Secretary, J&K and Chairman, State Executive Committee, BVR Subrahmanyam here today.

The order said that this classification will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, as per new directives issued by the government the educational institutions in J&K will continue to remain closed till October 31.

The directives issued by the Chief Secretary, and Chairperson, SEC, BVR Subrahmanyam said that the testing of all kinds of travellers whether by road, air and train will also continue.

As per the directives the religious processions will also continue to be prohibited.

“Mata Vaishno Devi yatra limit raised to 7000, cinemas, theatres can function from October at 50 percent capacity, size of gatherings in open spaces with no ceiling subject to physical distancing, close space gatherings limited to 50 percent capacity, subject to ceiling of 200 and spectators allowed in sports complexes,” the order reads.

In orange zones, all the shops, markets and complexes in municipal corporations can open from 9 AM to 9 PM.

“There will be no parking on the road in markets or complexes to prevent congestion and ensure social distancing except where there is paid parking of the Municipal Corporation,” the order reads.