Batote police detain Kulgam duo for questioning

Batote police detain a truck driver and his helper at Nashri police naka on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday morning allegedly for their suspicious activities.

Police identified the duo as Hilal Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Ramzan and Arshad Ahmed son of Abdul, both residents of Quimoh, Kulgam.

“They are driver and cleaner of truck bearing registration number JK03E –5932,” police said.

The truck carrying consignment from Jammu to valley was signaled to stop at Nashri police naka. “The two were detained for questioning,” police said.

Sources said the duo was being interrogated at police station Batote. However, the police did not say anything on the charges levelled against the duo or their ‘suspicious activities’.