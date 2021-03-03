Begging becomes a menace on highway

Begging at several spots along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has become a new menace for the travellers and locals of this district.

According to the frequent travellers, the outsider baggers, both women and children, are seen on the highway at many places in this district. “These beggars often come in front of the vehicles to seek alms; this could cause accidents,” a driver said.

These beggars are mostly found from Kowbagh Morh to Chanderkote on the highway in the Ramban town.

Local residents here accused the police as well as the traffic authorities of not taking action against these beggars. “The presence of these beggars is also adding to the traffic jams on the highway,” the locals said.

The traffic cops however said that they cannot act against the beggars as “our job is to regulate the traffic only”.

Many drivers and locals, however, suggested that authorities should form special squads to stop the begging menace on the highway. “The outsider baggers must be prevented from begging on the highway,” the locals demanded.