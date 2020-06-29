Beware of fake GK accounts

Today some mischievous elements posted a message about suspension of internet services in Kashmir from a fake Twitter handle of the Greater Kashmir. We would like to inform our readers that we have nothing to do with these mischievous posts or the particular handle @GreaterKashmr, which has since been deactivated.

We would like to also inform our readers that our official Twitter handle goes by the name @GreaterKashmir. Rest all accounts using our brand name or logo are fake and should be reported so that they are blocked and prevented from spreading any malicious information.