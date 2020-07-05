BGSBU student tests positive, isolated

A student of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, hailing from Pulwama district was isolated on Saturday late evening in Rajouri after his sample report tested positive in his native district.

Official sources said the student of B Tech IIIrd Semester in BGSB university Rajouri, got his samples collected on 30th June in his native district and on Saturday he along with another student of university hailing from Shopian decided to visit Rajouri in connection with a private job.

“His sample report was awaited but he along with his friend managed to reach Rajouri on Saturday evening,” an official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh, said that authorities from Pulwama informed on Saturday late evening that a boy from the district has reached Rajouri and his sample has tested positive.

“Our teams from hospital intercepted the boy and his co-traveller and they have been shifted to an administrative quarantine,” he said.