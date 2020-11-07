Bhim Singh removed as NPP patron after meeting PAGD

Soon after his meeting with the leaders of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), J&K National Panthers Party’s Supremo Bhim Singh was removed from all the party posts.

The decision was announced by Chairman of Panthers Party, Harsh Dev Singh, in a press conference. “Party has decided to remove Bhim Singh from the post of NPP patron. He had gone to meet PAGD in his individual capacity. Hence, Bhim Singh will have no right in decision making of the party in future. He has been removed from all the posts of the party,” Harsh Dev Singh said.

“Panthers Party will fight for the rights of Jammu region. Party leaders will sit together and decide the future course of action,” he said.

“We do not support any anti-India stand. It is a nationalist, secular and democratic party which takes along all people in Jammu region from all religious communities.”

“We have no place in the party for those who support an anti-national agenda,” he added.

“Whether PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and Dr Farooq Abdullah have answers for Jammu Muslims? Why Jammu Muslims are being discriminated against? No one speaks for them,” Harsh Dave Singh said, questioning PAGD meeting in Jammu.

Earlier, JKNPP Supremo Bhim Singh met People’s Alliance members here. However, he distanced himself from Article 35A restoration. He demanded the revocation of Public Safety Act (PSA) which, he said, was against human rights.

Later, Bhim Singh said, “We stand with the immediate restoration of statehood to J&K. The Union Territory status is unlawful and assembly polls should also be held.”

Singh also demanded delimitation of assembly constituencies. However, he did not support Article 35A restoration.

He clarified that he had gone to meet Farooq Abdullah in personal capacity, not as Panthers Party leader.