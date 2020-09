Sentry of police chowki Warpora, Sopore here fired several rounds in the air on Sunday evening after a big bang was heard near the chowki.

Locals said the sound was like a “grenade explosion”. Following the bang, the sentry of the police Chowki fired several rounds in air.

SSP Sopore, Javed Iqbal, said that they were ascertaining the nature of “explosion”.”It can be a (fire)cracker sound also. We have sent a team of cops there to ascertain what happened in the area,” he said.