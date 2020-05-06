Riyaz Naikoo's killing big success: Police, Army

The police and army Wednesday termed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo as a big success, saying that it will have an impact on militancy in Kashmir.

“Indeed this is a big success,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told the Greater Kashmir. “We will keep chasing them and more successes will come.”

General Officer Commanding Victor Force, Major General Sen Gupta also termed it a big success. “We have eliminated a militant that too a commander,” Gupta told the Greater Kashmir. “Big step towards peace and hopefully it will also have impact on militant support.”

The senior Army General, who also supervised the operation, said that their priority is to neutralize militant leadership.

Another senior Army officer posted in southern Kashmir said killing of Naikoo will have an impact on militancy in Kashmir. “Now they are command-less. One of its impacts will be on recruitment,” he said, adding that Naikoo was one of the important keys in the recruitment of local youth in militancy.

Former J&K Director General of Police, Kuldeep Khoda, said that killing of Naikoo will boost the morale of security forces. “In last some days there were attacks and casualties of security forces in valley,” he said adding that the morale of armed forces in Kashmir is always high and they are achieving success in neutralizing militants.

Khoda said that there is need to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid and operations in hinterland must be intensified.