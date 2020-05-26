Biggest single-day spike in Jammu with 54 cases

As many as 54 Covid19 cases have been detected in Jammu division on Tuesday, including 29 in Ramban district and 10 in Jammu district.

Four positive cases have been detected in Kathua and equal number of cases in Poonch, two each in Udhampur and Samba districts, whereas Reasi district has three positive cases, according to officials.

District Magistrate Jammu Sushma Chauhan has declared three wards of Trikuta Nagar, one ward in Gorkha Nagar, and four villages as red-zones areas.

Yesterday, there were 21 positive cases in Jammu district.

As per the order, the District Magistrate has declared villages Sambal and Kharian falling in police station Miran Sahib, Kalyanpur, and village Chani Mawallian falling under police station Kanachak, Municipal Ward Number 48 of Gurkha Nagar, falling in police station Bahu Fort, Municipal Ward Number 52, 53 and 54 of Trikuta Nagar, falling under police station Trikuta Nagar as red-zone/containment zone. These areas have been put under strict lockdown and tight perimeters control, except for essential needs under Epidemic Diseases Act, reads the DM’s order.

Meanwhile, an income tax advocate, resident of Trikuta Nagar, who was suffering from multiple health related issues, has died of Covid19.

8 DOCTORS AMONG 17 STAFFERS OF GMC JAMMU QUARANTINED:

Yesterday four local patients who had come to emergency ward of the GMC hospital for ortho issues were tested positive for Covid19. They were advised tests before undergoing surgery as per the protocol. However, their report confirmed that they were Covid positive and hence they were shifted to the quarantine centre. Besides, those who had come in their contact were traced and accordingly quarantined.

“At least 17 persons from GMC Jammu including eight doctors, paramedical staff and other staff members of the hospital have been quarantined in hotels,” said Medical Superintendent, Dara Singh.

As per DC Poonch, Rahul Yadav, four persons tested positive today, all with travel history to Delhi and presently in quarantine.