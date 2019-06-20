Bill for 10% reservation to EWS

Also Read | Why amendment for NO Reservation!

The State Administrative Council Thursday approved the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019’ for incorporating provisions for implementation of the 103rd amendment of the Indian Constitution. The amendment will provide for 10% reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutions and direct recruitment in civil posts and services not covered under the scheme of the reservation for SCs / STs / OBCs, a government spokesman said.

The Union Government extended 10% reservation to the persons belonging to Economically Weaker sections (EWSs), who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs/STs/OBCs in terms of Constitution of India (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019. Subsequently, on the recommendations of the State Government, the Government of India extended the said Act to the Jammu and Kashmir State vide Presidential Order Dated 01.3.2019 notified vide G.S.R. 175(E) of 2019.

Also Read | Quota Bill for upper castes introduced in Lok Sabha

Pertinent to mention that the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules made there under viz. “The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005” notified vide SRO 294 of 2005 dated 21.10.2005 provide for reservation to various categories viz Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes (Residents of Backward Area, Actual Line of Control / International Border and Social Castes). The Act provides that total percentage of reservation shall in no case exceed 50%. Presently 46% reservation is being extended to various classes. For implementation of 103rd amendment of Constitution of India to provide for 10% reservation, an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 was necessary. The amendment will benefit a large number of people in J&K who are not covered under the scheme of the reservation for SCs / STs / OBC etc, the spokesman said.