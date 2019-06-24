Bill on J&K reservation in LS

A bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, to pave way for the people living near the International Border in J&K to get benefits of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions.

According to a bill, people living along the IB in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.

The Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah who was present in the House.

Some members from the opposition wanted to oppose introduction of the bill but Speaker Om Birla rejected their demand, saying they had not followed the procedure for doing so.

The bill seeks to provide relief to people living in areas adjoining the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

They can now avail benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses.

The Bill once passed by Parliament will amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring persons residing in areas adjoining the IB within the ambit of reservation, on par with those living in areas adjoining the ALoC.

People living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not included in the ambit of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules, 2005.

The rules provided for reservation in direct recruitment, promotions and admission in different professional courses to various categories, including residents of areas adjoining ALoC. Thus, those living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not getting these benefits for a long time.

Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness.

Shelling from across the border often compels residents to move to safer places, which adversely impacts their education as schools and colleges remain closed for long periods.

Amit Shah, in a written statement, said that the President issued a proclamation on December 19, 2018 under Article 356 of the Constitution declaring that the powers of the legislature of the state of Jammu and Kashmir shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament. He said the legislation will meet the long-pending demand of the people living near the border.