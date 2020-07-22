Biometric authentication of ration cardholders amid COVID19 raises brows

With two public ration dealers in this district testing positive for coronavirus, consumers have appealed the government to do away with the biometric authentication at fair price shops for sometime as it exposes beneficiaries as well as the dealers to the risk of contracting the virus.

“Earlier, this week one of our dealers at PDS store at Mehmoodabad-Dooru tested positive for Covid-19. Now again, the sample of another dealer at PDS store at Bakshiabad, Anantnag town has returned positive,” Assistant Director FCS&CA Anantnag, Wali Muhamad told Greater Kashmir. He said both of them are in the isolation facility.

The biometric authentication/attendance in all government offices was suspended in March owing to the pandemic. However, as per the directions of the department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, the ration cardholders in Kashmir continue to be subjected to biometric authentication at fair price shops. “This can lead to spreading of infection,” an employee of the department wishing anonymity told Greater Kashmir.

He felt that the two positive cases might have contracted the infection at the fair price shops through the Aadhar authentication machine.

“There is chance that cross-infection may have taken place due to the biometric authentication of the consumers. This has even put the life of all ration cardholders and their families at risk,” the employee said.

Director FCS&CA, Bashir Ahmed Khan said the authentication procedure was to be done in a phased manner. “In order to ensure there is no rush, we ensure that Aadhar-based authentication of the data at point of sale is done in a phased manner,” he said.

He said after their thumb impression, people are advised to use sanitizers available at all stores.

However, many ration cardholders complained of being denied ration in case they don’t go for data authentication first. “We waited for several hours at our respective sale depots, did the biometric authentication only after which we were given the ration,” locals of Anantnag town told Greater Kashmir.

The people of two stores, where dealers have tested positive apprehend that the thumb impression on the machine might have infected many.

“We again urge the authorities to do away with this procedure for some time,” said a local Muhamad Junaid.

The director FSC&CA, however, said that they can only put in place all precautionary measures. “Four employees of ours, who had no public dealing have also tested positive. What can we do other than taking precautions?” he asked.