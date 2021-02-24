Bird flu reported in dead crows in Kupwara

At least two areas in Kupwara district were declared red zones on Wednesday after samples from dead crows returned positive for avian influenza popularly known as bird flu.

Soon after the confirmation of cases in Payerpora Gulgam, and District Treasury premises, District Magistrate Kupwara declared a one-kilometre radius from the epicentre as red zone while areas extending up to 10 kilometre radius have been declared as alert zones.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara said that restrictions under section 144 CrPC have been imposed in the infected and alert zones. He sought cooperation from the general public to deal with the virus.

“Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Kupwara has been asked to conduct random sampling within 1 km of the areas declared as infected zones,” the DC said.