'BJP appealing EC to hold LA polls this year'

National general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Ram Madhav on Monday said that his party has been urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir within this year.

“Here (J&K), Panchayat, Local Body and Parliamentary Polls were held in a peaceful manner and we’re now demanding that ECI should also conduct the Assembly elections in the state within this year only,” Madhav told reporters.

The BJP leader said that his party is fully prepared to contest the Assembly polls provided ECI comes up with a date. “Let the ECI take a call on polls, we’re fully prepared to contest elections in J&K. And, we’re hopeful that this election, we will get better vote share in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

“We will also try to form a government on our own by taking some of our key allies along after the Assembly polls are held in J&K,” he said.