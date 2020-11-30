BJP brought self-rule to J&K: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister for State and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jitendra Singh on Monday said the party has been able to bring self-rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have taken democracy to the grassroots by strengthening the Panchayat system. The DDC elections for the first time is a step in that direction. This is what self-rule, in reality, means,” Jitendar Singh said addressing party workers in Khanabal here.

“For 70 years they befooled us in the name of autonomy but deprived us of Panchayat Raj, block council and district council. The purpose was to secure the chair for their own dynasty,” said Singh.

He said NC, PDP boycotted Panchayat elections but then didn’t shy away from contesting Parliament elections.

“After scrapping Article 370 they said they won’t be contesting any elections till its restoration. But now they are into DDC polls. At least they should not betray their voters who chose them,” Singh said.

“Why didn’t they resign from Lok Sabha?” he asked.

“Their only aim is to secure power for themselves and their progeny. They are least concerned about the welfare of people,” Singh said.

Singh also accused the two parties of misleading people on land and property rights.

“Narendra Modi government has not snatched your right to sell or purchase your land or property. No one can decide that on your behalf. It has only given you a right that tomorrow if you want to sell it, what kind of customer you will approach. How much returns you will get and that you are not kept confined to choose customers of a particular region,” he said.

Singh said, “No one can forcibly take your property. It is not going to happen at all. Why will they buy our small houses? If they have to, they will only get hold of Gupkar Kothis.”