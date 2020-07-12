BJP demands more security to party men

As security drones hovered in the air on Sunday morning, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav visited the residence of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari in North Kashmir’s Bandipora to pay his condolences.

Madhav was accompanied by Union Minister Jitender Singh and BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina.

Talking to media persons, Madhav said that Bari’s killing had hurt them and his visit was for immediate help to the family as he handed over Rs 10 lakh relief to the family.

Reiterating the call for increased security to BJP men, Madhav said, “We appeal that the attackers must be tracked and neutralised.”

Meanwhile, the police have questioned several shopkeepers and other people near the attack site, who were called to the police station.

“We are verifying all angles,” SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik, told the Greater Kashmir.