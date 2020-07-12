Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 1:29 AM

BJP demands more security to party men

OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 1:29 AM

As security drones hovered in the air on Sunday morning, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav visited the residence of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari in North Kashmir’s Bandipora to pay his condolences.

Madhav was accompanied by Union Minister Jitender Singh and BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Curbs to prevent parties from paying homage to July 13 martyrs highly regrettable: Altaf Bukhari

J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

Talking to media persons, Madhav said that Bari’s killing had hurt them and his visit was for immediate help to the family as he handed over Rs 10 lakh relief to the family.

Reiterating the call for increased security to BJP men, Madhav said, “We appeal that the attackers must be tracked and neutralised.”

Meanwhile, the police have questioned several shopkeepers and other people near the attack site, who were called to the police station.

Latest News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Agriculture officer dies of COVID-19 in Jammu; J&K toll 190

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic

Modi interacts with Google's Pichai on tech, new work culture

“We are verifying all angles,” SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik, told the Greater Kashmir.

Related News