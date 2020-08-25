BJP demands Statehood for J&K, assembly polls

Dismissing the Gupkar Declaration, Bharatiya Janata Party today passed resolutions seeking restoration of Statehood and elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina chaired the Working Committee meet while as BJP National Vice-President and J&K Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, National General Secretaries Dr. Anil Jain, Murli Dhar Rao and Union Minister of State in PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh addressed the meeting through digital mode.

Party spokesperson and ex-MLA Ramnagar RS Pathania presented the political resolution in which the BJP leaders welcomed the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

The working committee meeting discussed various issues from special status abrogation, Gupkar Declaration and “reclaiming of Pakistan Administered Kashmir territory from Pakistan and China.”

“Political resolution has been passed in J&K’s working committee to hold elections and restore Statehood as early as it can be done. We have welcomed the removal of Art 370 and Art 35A,” said Chief Spokesperson, Sunil Sethi.

As per the resolution copy available with the Greater Kashmir, it was demanded to restore Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir with full dignity and honour at an appropriate time. The resolution also assured about starting up a political process to put in place an elected Government in J&K.

A senior BJP leader quoting the resolution said, “Elected government will be revived without any delay as per the wishes of the people of J&K. The process of delimitation will conclude with affording political justice to hitherto neglected areas with special focus on ‘greater area’ and low developmental indicators’ as the guiding parameters.”

The BJP also resolved to support political reservation for Scheduled Tribes and also welcomed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The BJP dismissed the joint declaration made by six political parties at Srinagar on August 22 as well as the Gupkar Declaration terming it ‘anti-national, pro-secessionist, misleading and deceptive.’

The BJP has sought an answer from Congress if it principally supports deliverance of justice to West Pakistan refugees, Valmikis, Gurkhas and females who, it said, were victims of gender discrimination for decades.

In his address, Ravinder Raina said that the supporters of Gupkar Declaration are supporters of Pakistan.

The BJP also extended support in “driving out each and every infiltrator from the Indo-China border.” “We stand firm against militancy and unwanted expansion by irresponsible neighbours,” the resolution reads while referring to Pakistan and China.

They reiterated to reclaim “illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan as well as China.”