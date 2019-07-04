BJP eyeing prominent citizens, retired employees for membership drive

The membership drive of Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir that begins on July 6 aims at enlisting 3 lakh people in Kashmir as party members and 8 lakh in Jammu region.

The membership drive would focus on prominent citizens, retired employees and educated youth.

The membership plan has been drafted in a way that the party manages to win at least five seats in Kashmir in the next Assembly polls.

At a recent meeting chaired by BJP’s national vice-president J&K affairs, Avinash Rai Khanna, office bearers and party activists were asked to ensure that BJP’s agenda is taken to the doorsteps of people in every village and town in Kashmir.

According to BJP leaders who were present at the meeting, Khanna told them that “party won’t tolerate any laxity or callous approach in making the party stronger in every district of Kashmir region”.

“It was decided that membership drive to be started from July 6 across the country including J&K be made a grand success,” a senior BJP leader told Greater Kashmir.

Giving details of the membership drive and future plans for J&K, BJP’s general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul said that in Kashmir the party has decided to add 3 lakh new members and 8 lakh members in Jammu.

“In Ladakh our target is 50,000 members—35000 in Leh and 15000 in Kargil district,” Koul told Greater Kashmir.

He said the party’s primary focus will be to rope in senior citizens, retired government employees, prominent citizens including doctors, engineers, teachers and large number of educated youth.

“We will also reach out to the street vendors and make them part of BJP for their welfare,” Koul said.

He said to make the membership drive successful, each active member has to bring 50 members into the party fold.

“For becoming a primary member of BJP each member has to bring along at least 50 members. Even Prime Minister Narendera Modi will bring 25 members to BJP fold in the party’s membership drive and he will start from Banaras on July 6,” the BJP general secretary said.

Besides, he said, in every polling booth the party leaders will ensure there are at least 25 members affiliated with the BJP. Asked whether the party believes the successful membership would fetch it some seats in Assembly polls from Kashmir, he said though membership drive is a constitutional practice of party, but “yes, of course, we are expecting at least five seats from Kashmir in the upcoming Assembly polls and a successful membership will help us achieve our target”.

He said BJP is emerging as the strongest party in Jammu and Kashmir and the ultimate aim is to form government “on our own.”