BJP foresees to form next government in J&K on its own

Buoyed over the ‘huge vote share’ it got across J&K in the recently held LokSabha polls, the BhartiyaJanata Party, state unit, Sunday asserted to form the next government in the state on its own.

At a marathon meeting at Jammu, the BJP working committee passed a resolution to this extent. The meeting was chaired by BJP state chief Ravinder Raina, while senior BJP leader and minister of state in the PMO, DrJitendera Singh also attended the meeting. According to the resolution passed in the daylong meeting, the working committee thanked the people of J&K and the party workers for the “historic mandate of 46 per cent vote share” and bagging of three Parliamentary seats in Jammu and Ladakh by record margins.

“The meeting noted that such a huge mandate enjoins upon it the greater responsibility since the people would have much greater hopes and aspirations from the party,” reads the copy of the resolution.

“The meeting resolved to ensure that our elected representatives (MPs) remain in constant touch with their constituencies by nominating their representatives and by opening their offices in their respective constituencies apart from personal visits and interactions.”

The resolution stated that the meeting demanded de-freezing of one-third and 24 reserved seats for Pakistan administered Kashmir and allot them to Jammu region where displaced PaK residents are settled since 1947-48.

“The working committee demanded political reservation for the Schedule Tribes of the state,” the resolution states.

The meeting, as per the resolution, expressed its serous concerned over the “gross injustice” done to the Ladakh and Jammu regions by previous NC governments through “inequitable delimitation of assembly. “The meeting reinforced the party’s demand for fresh delimitation,” the resolution reads.

The working committee resolved to carry forward the “momentum of the Parliamentary polls and work tirelessly to form the next government in the State on its own.”

A source privy to the meeting, said that MoS in PMO and the newly elected BJP MP from Udhampur-Kathua LS seat, DrJitendera Singh in his address stressed that BJP’s fight was against the “menace of militancy not against Kashmiris.”

“Singh laid special emphasis that BJP’s priority is to take every single citizen of all the three regions along to fulfill its mission of making J&K a model state. He said that the recently held LokSabha polls saw 17 lakh voters voting in favour of BJP,” a source, present in the meeting told Greater Kashmir.

“Singh maintained that all these 17 lakh voters must be made members of the BJP in all three regions of the State.”

Speaking on the occasion, BJP State chief Ravinder Raina briefed the meeting that each representative must reach out to people across the State.

“He (Raina) stated that BJP was leading in 35 assembly seats in the recently held LokSabha polls and that this opportunity should be cashed in on to ensure that next government belongs to the BJP alone,” he said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, BJP general secretary (organization) Ashok Koul said that major decisions were taken in the working committee meeting. “We urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik to take note of the electricity disruptions in Jammu region during summer and in Kashmir during winter and also the early completion of developmental projects in the State,” he said.

“We also made our demanded that the reservation of Assembly seats for PaK residents should be given to the displaced residents of PaK living in Jammu region since 1947.”

Present in the meeting, BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur said that all the members in the meeting vowed to carry forward the Prime Minister NarenderaModi’s slogan—“Sab KaSaath, Sab KaVikas,” stating that this time BJP leadership has added one more word to it “SabhakaVishwas.”

“Our primary focus will be to keep the flock together in J&K irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” Thakur said.